DPO Holds Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DPO holds meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal conducted a meeting

at the Traffic Police Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DSPs and In-charges of traffic branch.

In the meeting, the DPO issued instructions to improve flow of traffic on roads besides

making the process of issuing driving licence transparent and easy to people.

