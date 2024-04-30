DPO Holds Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal conducted a meeting
at the Traffic Police Office on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by DSPs and In-charges of traffic branch.
In the meeting, the DPO issued instructions to improve flow of traffic on roads besides
making the process of issuing driving licence transparent and easy to people.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HoD directs to create awareness about dengue5 minutes ago
-
Int'l workshop on "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Data Security" from April 29-May 045 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO5 minutes ago
-
Joint action plan prepared for safety of Customs, police, E&T personnel: RPO5 minutes ago
-
KKKUK holds seminar on legal insights of pakistan cybersecurity5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Sukkur Passport Office & NADRA Center6 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan emphasizes student safety, educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
Couple suffered burns15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further solidify parliamentary relations15 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution ceremony held at PHA15 minutes ago
-
FDA for action against defaulters25 minutes ago
-
ACT alliance demands full implementation of track, trace system amid fiscal failures26 minutes ago