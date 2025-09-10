DPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to listen to the grievances of citizens.

During the session, the DPO heard complaints individually and issued special directives to the officers concerned for their timely resolution.

The initiative aimed at ensuring prompt redressal of public issues and improving service delivery at the police level.