DPO Holds Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to listen to the grievances of citizens.
During the session, the DPO heard complaints individually and issued special directives to the officers concerned for their timely resolution.
The initiative aimed at ensuring prompt redressal of public issues and improving service delivery at the police level.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court1 minute ago
-
Floodwater enters more areas in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Two injured in money dispute clash1 minute ago
-
Turkish Defence Minister visits Pakistan to bolster strategic ties11 minutes ago
-
SAPM, KSA ambassador discuss steps for advancing digital strategy11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Commissioner enforces price control on bread & flour11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in diverse areas: PM11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi prepares for anti-cancer vaccination drive to protect young girls11 minutes ago
-
192kg hashish seized in Jalalpur Pirwala, two held26 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA arrested after bail rejection in murder case26 minutes ago
-
PITB signs contracts with CATI Hyderabad, PAA to drive digital transformation26 minutes ago
-
Relief operations for flood victims intensified in Muzaffargarh26 minutes ago