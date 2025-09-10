Open Menu

Two Injured In Money Dispute Clash

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Two people were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Lashkar De Goth, on the outskirts of the city, on Wednesday.

According to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), the dispute erupted over a financial matter and escalated after harsh words were exchanged. The altercation turned violent, with both sides attacking each other.

“Two persons sustained injuries, one of them with a gunshot wound,” officials said.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene promptly, administered first aid, and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur. The injured were identified as 26-year-old Imtiaz, a resident of Lashkar De Goth, who suffered a bullet wound to the thigh and a head injury, and 22-year-old Abid, who sustained multiple head injuries.

Police have registered the case and launched an investigation. Further inquiries are underway.

