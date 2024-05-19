Open Menu

DPO Stresses Community Patrolling To Ward Off Animal Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi has directed ensuring community patrolling (Thikri Pehra) in the district to secure people from cattle theft as Eid ul Azha is near.

He directed DSPs and SHOs of all tehsils to ensure community patrolling in their respective tehsils by taking personal interest to save people from thieves and robbers.

He said that community patrolling was an effective tool to control animal theft in rural areas. "This system also discourages drug peddlers, land grabbers, show of illegal weapons in addition to reporting about proclaimed offenders," he added.

Community policing also worked for the police department as an intelligence network, he said.

