DPO stresses social distance, strict precautionary measures to control COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Wazir Friday said that the whole world has been going through an pandemic like coronavirus and strict precautionary measures was the only way to control the spread of the pandemic.

He said this while addressing a meeting of bus, passengers' stands owners, petrol and CNG managers and others at Police Line Abbottabad.

On the occasion, SP Traffic Warden Tariq Khan, Tehsil Regulation Officer Mazhar Awan, Secretary RTA Saeed-ur-Rehman were also present.

He urged the general public to take precautionary measures against corona in transport. Secretary RTA Saeed-ur-Rehman also addressed the gathering to take strict precautionary measures to curb the spread this pandemic.

He said that a campaign of No Mask No Patrol has been launched to curb the spread of corona and DIG Hazara Range Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has issued orders to strictly implement the government directives.

He urged them to cooperate with the police and strictly adhere to the use of masks on any public transport bus, wagon, Suzuki and motor car, motorbike and passenger vehicle. No one should be given petrol, diesel or CNG without a mask, he added.

SP Traffic Warden Tariq Khan said that if anyone does not follow these instructions, the vehicle and the bus stands would be sealed. He said that the administration has installed sanitizers at various places to prevent corona and buses stand owners and petrol pump owners should also be ensured.