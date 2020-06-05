UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Stresses Social Distance, Strict Precautionary Measures To Control COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

DPO stresses social distance, strict precautionary measures to control COVID-19

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Wazir Friday said that the whole world has been going through an pandemic like coronavirus and strict precautionary measures was the only way to control the spread of the pandemic

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Wazir Friday said that the whole world has been going through an pandemic like coronavirus and strict precautionary measures was the only way to control the spread of the pandemic.

He said this while addressing a meeting of bus, passengers' stands owners, petrol and CNG managers and others at Police Line Abbottabad.

On the occasion, SP Traffic Warden Tariq Khan, Tehsil Regulation Officer Mazhar Awan, Secretary RTA Saeed-ur-Rehman were also present.

He urged the general public to take precautionary measures against corona in transport. Secretary RTA Saeed-ur-Rehman also addressed the gathering to take strict precautionary measures to curb the spread this pandemic.

He said that a campaign of No Mask No Patrol has been launched to curb the spread of corona and DIG Hazara Range Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has issued orders to strictly implement the government directives.

He urged them to cooperate with the police and strictly adhere to the use of masks on any public transport bus, wagon, Suzuki and motor car, motorbike and passenger vehicle. No one should be given petrol, diesel or CNG without a mask, he added.

SP Traffic Warden Tariq Khan said that if anyone does not follow these instructions, the vehicle and the bus stands would be sealed. He said that the administration has installed sanitizers at various places to prevent corona and buses stand owners and petrol pump owners should also be ensured.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol World Police Abbottabad Vehicle Car RTA Traffic Government Suzuki Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 49Th convocation

10 minutes ago

Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal appe ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases tally reaches 33,144 in Punjab

1 minute ago

Multan needs an art gallery for preservation maste ..

1 minute ago

Police foil terror bid, recover weapons, ammunitio ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Says Two Staffers of Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.