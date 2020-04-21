DPO suspends ASI on misbehaving, 8 gamblers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi Tuesday suspended an assistant sub-inspector over misbehaving with an old citizen in Wan Bhachran police limit.

Police spokesman said that DPO suspended an ASI Khalid Mehmood over misconduct an old citizen Zar Khan.

The citizen Zar Khan was performing duty on Government Higher Secondary school Waan Bhac, hran.

While police team headed by DSP Circle Mianwali Ch. Shabraiz Gujjar have arrested 8 gamblers and recovered valuables including 8 Cell Phones, 4 motorbikes and Rs. 48,900 in cash from them.

They were Asghar Aziz, Nasir Nazir, Muhammad Saghir, Faisal Rehman, Muhammad Saleem and others.

Police have registered a case.