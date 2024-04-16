Dr Arabella Bhutto assumes additional charge of VC university of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhitshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto has assumed the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor at University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhitshah.

In addition to her existing duties, she will continue to serve in this capacity until the regular Vice Chancellor is appointed at

Sufism University.

She was given additional charge by a letter No: SO(U)U&B/USMS/39-01/2024/406 by Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh.

Prior to Dr. Bhutto, Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi served as VC of the said University and completed the tenure of four years.