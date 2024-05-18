Open Menu

Dr. Fai Calls For Quality Research On Kashmir At UAJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Dr. Fai calls for Quality Research on Kashmir at UAJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Renowned Kashmiri leader, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum based in Washington visited the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on yesterday to engage in a dynamic Faculty Meetup centered on the Kashmir Conflict.

The event, held at City Campus on Thursday, brought together senior faculty members, department heads, and honored guests to deepen understanding and explore pathways for resolution concerning one of the most enduring conflicts in the world said press release.

The presence of Dr. Fai, renowned for his tireless advocacy for the rights of the Kashmiri people, infused the discussion with invaluable insights garnered from years of experience.

Dr. Fai emphasized the indispensable role of rigorous research in shaping global perceptions of the Kashmir Conflict, urging scholars to offer nuanced perspectives that reflect the ground realities experienced by the people of Kashmir.

The Faculty Meetup facilitated engaging dialogues led by Dr.

Fai, alongside esteemed figures such as Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, and Dr. Waleed Rasool. Dr. Fai’s impassioned call for the creation of scholarly literature on Kashmir resonated deeply, inspiring a commitment from Prof. Dr. Abbasi to establish a dedicated Kashmir Center within the university and to launch a Journal on Kashmir Studies, further solidifying UAJK’s dedication to fostering understanding and dialogue on this crucial issue.

Reflecting on the event, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi remarked, “Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai’s visit has provided a unique opportunity for our faculty members to gain deeper insights into the complexities of the Kashmir Conflict.

His expertise has inspired us to redouble our efforts in promoting informed discourse and advancing scholarly research on this pressing issue.” Dr. Abbasi added.

Dr. Waleed Rasool echoed these sentiments, underlining the importance of platforms like the Faculty Meetup in facilitating meaningful exchanges and fostering mutual understanding.

Related Topics

Resolution World Washington Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From

Recent Stories

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

37 minutes ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

44 minutes ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

4 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

12 hours ago
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

12 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

12 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

12 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

12 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

13 hours ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan