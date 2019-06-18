UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan For Boosting Cultural Exchanges With China

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:52 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for boosting cultural exchanges with China

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday underlined the need to boost people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China through cultural exchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday underlined the need to boost people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China through cultural exchanges.

Addressing China tourism and cultural week here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), the minister said both the countries should work closely to promote socio-cultural values in their states to further strengthen bi-lateral ties.

Firdous said China was Pakistan's great friend and its relationship with Pakistani people was beyond the geographical locations.

She underscored the importance of projecting Pakistan's soft and pluralist image across the globe.

She said women entrepreneurship was the success story of China which needed to be replicated here.

Appreciating the role of Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, she said he was doing a splendid job to abridge the communication gap between the people of two friendly countries.

Acknowledging the role of Chinese cultural attache and his team, she said the artists performing here were spreading the message of love.

She said tourism and culture had direct link as it was the only way forward for Pakistan to promote its true face across the world.

Firdous said China was an important economic partner of the country as it was extending its support to Pakistan for addressing the prevailing economic challenges.

She urged the Pakistani artists to go China and showcase the country's culture there, assuring her full cooperation to them in that regard.

