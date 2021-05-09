Dr Firdous distributes ration bags among deserving families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday distributed ration bags among the deserving families in the villages Chak Putlian, Ramu Chak, Kotli Said Ameer and Tilak Pur in her constituency NA-72.

On this occasion, SACM Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was committed to reduce price hike as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Dr Firdous said that the Punjab government according to the vision of the Prime Minister was working hard and effective measures had been taken to provide maximum relief to a common man.

Reducing the problems of the common man was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she added.