Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government was committed for providing relief to the people and Ramadan Sahulat bazaars had been established across the province to provide quality essential commodities to the people at low prices.

Talking to the media during her visit to Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar Shadman, she said the welfare of common man was the core agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which was endeavoring hard to ensure the availability of quality food items at affordable price.

The SACM said that protection of consumers' rights would be ensured and people couldn't be left at the mercy of hoarders.

She said that former government had spent millions of rupees on the infrastructure of model bazaars but no relief was given to the masses.

Dr Firdous said that war against the profiteering mafia was going on to bring down the prices of basic necessities, adding that strict action would be taken against the hoarders and illegal profiteers.

She said that 313 Ramazan bazaars had been established across the province where a 10 kg flour bag was available at Rs 375. Vegetables, fruits, pulses, gram flour (besan) and other items were available in Ramadan bazaars at the same rates as in 2018, she added.

Sugar was available at Rs 65 per kg less than the market price of Rs 85 per kg whereas ghee, chicken and eggs were being sold at 10 to 15 rupees less than the market price.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous that no government could fight the mafia alone and all institutions had a role to play in this regard.