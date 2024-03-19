Open Menu

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Calls For Tangible Steps To Develop Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Dr. Khalid Maqbool calls for tangible steps to develop technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday emphasized transitioning from technology adopter to generator.

He stressed the need to take concrete steps to address the ministry's challenges and enhance its functionality.

During the discussions with the heads of different wings of the ministry, Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui stressed cooperation to streamline ministry functions and tackle existing issues. The Pakistan Halal Authority's role in promoting 'Halal' trade and monitoring imports was highlighted in the meeting.

It was briefed that the Council for Works and Housing Research, in Karachi, requires restructuring for improved efficiency, as conveyed to the minister.

Notably, the Technology Commercialization Corporation of Pakistan will be replaced by the Research and Development Agency (IRADA) to enhance collaboration for technological progress.

The insights on the National Institute of Electronics' work on electric vehicles and high-demand chip designs were also shared, reflecting a focus on advancing technology in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Khalid Maqbool Vehicles Progress From Housing

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

4 minutes ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

56 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

2 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

2 hours ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

3 hours ago
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

5 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

14 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan