Dr. Khalid Maqbool Calls For Tangible Steps To Develop Technology
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday emphasized transitioning from technology adopter to generator.
He stressed the need to take concrete steps to address the ministry's challenges and enhance its functionality.
During the discussions with the heads of different wings of the ministry, Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui stressed cooperation to streamline ministry functions and tackle existing issues. The Pakistan Halal Authority's role in promoting 'Halal' trade and monitoring imports was highlighted in the meeting.
It was briefed that the Council for Works and Housing Research, in Karachi, requires restructuring for improved efficiency, as conveyed to the minister.
Notably, the Technology Commercialization Corporation of Pakistan will be replaced by the Research and Development Agency (IRADA) to enhance collaboration for technological progress.
The insights on the National Institute of Electronics' work on electric vehicles and high-demand chip designs were also shared, reflecting a focus on advancing technology in Pakistan.
