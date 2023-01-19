Dr Laila Shafiq assigned duties of director PGR, LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Lahore General Hospital, Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has given the additional charge of Director PGR to the consultant gynecologist Dr Laila Shafeeq.

She will coordinate the matters of PGMI and students of FCPS, MS and MD in connection with administrative and curricular activities/issues.

Dr. Laila Shafeeq would supervise and solve students' problems with the cooperation of administration of LGH/PGMI to ensure a smooth educational process at the Institute.

After issuance of the notification of her posting by Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, she assumed the charge of her new responsibilities.