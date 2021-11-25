UrduPoint.com

Dr Mazari Reviews 13 Projects Progress Under PSDP

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday chaired a mid-year review meeting on its 13 ongoing projects under Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP).

The project directors individually updated the minister on the physical and financial progress of their projects during first and second quarters of 2021-22, said a press release.

The major achievements attained in this period include: the successful inauguration of the Transgender Protection Center and the creation of a transgender persons directory where 100 transgenders of Islamabad Capital Territory area have already been registered; establishment of Human Rights Information Management System and linkages with regional offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan that are almost complete.

In addition to this, it was apprised that registration of 391 children with disabilities under the pilot project for inclusive education, assessment and diagnosis of 253 persons with visual disability under the National Special Education Center for Visually Handicapped Children, training of 187 persons with visual disability on e-learning and steps have been taken to introduce the use of modern technology like Phoenix Braille, latest magnifiers, and 3D printers for the first time in Pakistan.

On the awareness raising front, six trainings and sensitization workshops on Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act, 2020 and Transgender Protection Act 2018 have been carried out for police officials in all four provinces and the rights of vulnerable segments of the society including women, children, transgender persons and senior citizens have been advertised in several newspapers.

In the concluding remarks, she expressed the satisfaction on the work done and advised speedy accomplishment of ongoing projects.

