Dr Moeed Expresses Concerns Over Deteriorating Economic Situation In Afghanistan

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan during a call on paid by US Charge d'Affaires Angela Aggeler

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Pakistan-US and Afghanistan were discussed between the two officials, said a news release.

Both the sides determined to move forward together on the issue of Afghanistan.

US Charge d'Affaires appreciated Pakistan's assistance and efforts regarding evacuation in Afghanistan.

