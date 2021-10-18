Dr Moeed expresses concerns over deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan during a call on paid by US Charge d'Affaires Angela Aggeler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan during a call on paid by US Charge d'Affaires Angela Aggeler.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Pakistan-US and Afghanistan were discussed between the two officials, said a news release.

Both the sides determined to move forward together on the issue of Afghanistan.

US Charge d'Affaires appreciated Pakistan's assistance and efforts regarding evacuation in Afghanistan.