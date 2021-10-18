Dr Moeed Expresses Concerns Over Deteriorating Economic Situation In Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:34 PM
National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan during a call on paid by US Charge d'Affaires Angela Aggeler
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in Afghanistan during a call on paid by US Charge d'Affaires Angela Aggeler.
During the meeting, bilateral relations between Pakistan-US and Afghanistan were discussed between the two officials, said a news release.
Both the sides determined to move forward together on the issue of Afghanistan.
US Charge d'Affaires appreciated Pakistan's assistance and efforts regarding evacuation in Afghanistan.