Dr Moeed Meets Asset Issekeshiv; Reviews Bilateral Ties Amid Detailed Discussions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:24 PM

National Security Adviser (NSA), Dr. Moeed Yusuf Friday met Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Asset Issekeshiv in Nur-Sultan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 )

They reviewed Pak-Kazakh bilateral relations and held in-depth discussions on regional and international issues, including Afghanistan, said a press release received here.

The talks focused on matters of mutual interest including trade and economic relations, cooperation in the field of defence, fight against terrorism and counter-narcotics among others.

In the context of regional connectivity, Dr. Moeed Yusuf highlighted Pakistan's shift to geo-economics and the importance of Central Asia in that regard.

The establishment of air and road links between Pakistan and Kazakhstan also received particular attention of the two sides who agreed to remain engaged in that regard, besides other matters.

While discussing Afghanistan, both the leaders emphasised the need to avert a humanitarian crisis in that country and urged the need for immediate practical steps to help the Afghan people.

Issekeshiv also hosted a working lunch for the Pakistani delegation in which Special Envoy of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazikhanov also participated.

Dr Moeed Yusuf also met the Kazakhstan Minister of Education and Science Aimagambetov Askhat Kanatovich and discussed opportunities in cooperation in the field of higher education, including exchange of students and think tanks collaboration.

The two sides agreed to exchange proposals to take further steps in that regard.

During his tour to the Kazakh National Defence University (NDU), Dr Moeed Yusuf received briefing about the institution from the Deputy Commandant and visited Pakistan Military Art Room located in the premises of the NDU which has been decorated and furnished by Pakistan.

Earlier, the Secretary of The International Turkic academy called on Dr Moeed Yusuf.

NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan on the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshiv.

