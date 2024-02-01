Open Menu

Dr Mustafa Announces Support For PPP Candidates In Kingri, Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Dr Mustafa announces support for PPP candidates in Kingri, Khairpur

Sukkur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A Retired Provincial Secretary Sindh, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag has announced his and the entire Suhag community to support the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Kingri taluka of the Khairpur district.

It is mentioned over here that Ms Rukhsana Mustafa Suhag, a daughter of the retired Secretary, has withdrawn her candi­dature in favour of PPP candidate, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah from PS-31 Provincial Assembly constituency and announced her full support him.

Related Topics

Sindh Provincial Assembly Khairpur Kingri Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-31

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

38 minutes ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

3 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

3 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

7 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

16 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

16 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan