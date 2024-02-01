Dr Mustafa Announces Support For PPP Candidates In Kingri, Khairpur
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Sukkur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A Retired Provincial Secretary Sindh, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag has announced his and the entire Suhag community to support the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Kingri taluka of the Khairpur district.
It is mentioned over here that Ms Rukhsana Mustafa Suhag, a daughter of the retired Secretary, has withdrawn her candidature in favour of PPP candidate, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah from PS-31 Provincial Assembly constituency and announced her full support him.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
“Ride for Change Program” relaunched5 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for illegal currency exchange5 minutes ago
-
41 Candidates Contesting General Elections for PP-615 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives agree to strengthen bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
'Gender Desk' established at ECP Sindh25 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister expresses sanctification over arrangements for elections in Balochistan25 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert in Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Torrential Rains and Snowfall hit Life in AJK35 minutes ago
-
Police commonand, control centers established for polls in Dera35 minutes ago
-
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO38 minutes ago
-
ACS South directs departments to prepare budget proposals for upcoming year45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to play mandated role55 minutes ago