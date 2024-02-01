Dr Mustafa announces support for PPP candidates in Kingri, Khairpur

Sukkur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A Retired Provincial Secretary Sindh, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Suhag has announced his and the entire Suhag community to support the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Kingri taluka of the Khairpur district.

It is mentioned over here that Ms Rukhsana Mustafa Suhag, a daughter of the retired Secretary, has withdrawn her candi­dature in favour of PPP candidate, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah from PS-31 Provincial Assembly constituency and announced her full support him.