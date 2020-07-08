UrduPoint.com
Dr Qureshi Loses Battle Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Losing battle of life against coronavirus, Dr Faisal Qureshi died at ICU Ward of Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad on Wednesday.

Fighting in frontline against coronavirus, he remained admitted at the hospital for two weeks but did not recover from the virus and breathed his last today.

Dr Qureshi was working as medical officer at Ayub Medical Complex on adhoc basis. After his death the total number of doctors died due to coronavirus has reached 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial doctors' association has demanded Risk Allowance and Shuhada Package for Dr Qureshi and others who died while fighting in frontline against coronavirus in the province.

