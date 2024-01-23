Open Menu

Dr. Saqib Shaikh To Assume Charge As Director Health Services Karachi

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dr. Saqib Shaikh to assume charge as Director Health Services Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Dr. Saqib Ali Shaikh, Health Management Cadre Officer (BPS-19), Additional Director Preventive, Directorate of Health Services Karachi, is allowed to hold additional charge of the post of Director (BPS-20),Health Services, Karachi Division, in addition to his own duties, as a stop-gap arrangement.

This was stated in a notification here on Tuesday.

