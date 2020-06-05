UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Shahzad Attends First Sitting As Leader Of The House In Senate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

Dr Shahzad attends first sitting as Leader of the House in Senate

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem on Friday attended the first sitting of Senate as Leader of the House which transacted entire agenda and unanimously passed a supplementary resolution to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem on Friday attended the first sitting of Senate as Leader of the House which transacted entire agenda and unanimously passed a supplementary resolution to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory.

The first sitting of 299th session of Senate became memorable for Dr. Shahzad Waseem as he represented the ruling party in the Upper House.

The position of Leader of the House in the Senate is considered very dominant as he/she represents the Prime Minister and the government in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani through a letter has received the nomination of Senator Shahzad as Leader of the House from the Prime Minister.

According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, the Leader of the House means the Prime Minister or a member appointed by him to represent Government and regulate Government business in the Senate when the Prime Minister is not sitting in the House.

Senator Shahzad Waseem has served PTI in various positions and was elected to the Senate in March 2018 from Punjab on a seat vacated by incumbent Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

He has served as Adviser to the Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Diplomatic Relations and was handling external publicity and international relations of the party. Senator Shahzad is a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs, and CPEC committee.

He replaced Senator Shibli Faraz who has taken over as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Resolution Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Business Punjab China Parliament CPEC March 2018 From Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Women parliamentarians become increasingly proacti ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur arrests main accused involved in wheat ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner issues directives for wearing ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue holds mock exercise to meet flash flood

3 minutes ago

PCB withdraws service notices

37 minutes ago

Realme’s next launch will be its First AIOT laun ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.