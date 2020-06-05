Dr Shahzad attends first sitting as Leader of the House in Senate

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem on Friday attended the first sitting of Senate as Leader of the House which transacted entire agenda and unanimously passed a supplementary resolution to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem on Friday attended the first sitting of Senate as Leader of the House which transacted entire agenda and unanimously passed a supplementary resolution to condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir and its illegal incursion into Chinese territory.

The first sitting of 299th session of Senate became memorable for Dr. Shahzad Waseem as he represented the ruling party in the Upper House.

The position of Leader of the House in the Senate is considered very dominant as he/she represents the Prime Minister and the government in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani through a letter has received the nomination of Senator Shahzad as Leader of the House from the Prime Minister.

According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, the Leader of the House means the Prime Minister or a member appointed by him to represent Government and regulate Government business in the Senate when the Prime Minister is not sitting in the House.

Senator Shahzad Waseem has served PTI in various positions and was elected to the Senate in March 2018 from Punjab on a seat vacated by incumbent Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

He has served as Adviser to the Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Diplomatic Relations and was handling external publicity and international relations of the party. Senator Shahzad is a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs, and CPEC committee.

He replaced Senator Shibli Faraz who has taken over as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.