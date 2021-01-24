Dr. Waqar nominates Focal Person for Typhoid Vaccination Campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :District Surveillance Coordinator Rawalpindi Dr. Waqar has been nominated as Media Focal Person for the 15-day Typhoid Vaccination Campaign starting from February 1.

According to a letter issued by the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, Dr. Waqar will brief the media on the usefulness of the campaign and the progress made on it.