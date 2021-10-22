UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Rashid Updates PM On Prevention Against Dengue, COVID-19

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid updates PM on prevention against dengue, COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the COVID-19 vaccination drive and the preventive measures against dengue.

The steps taken by the government to improve Punjab healthcare system and the progress regarding launch of health cards was discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister directed to accelerate the pace of work on Mother and Child hospitals in Mianwali and Attock and other mental health initiatives.

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present in the meeting.

