Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza tested positive for Coronavirus here on Monday.

The Special Assistant quarantined himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Zafar Mirza wrote: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you,”.

Several politicians tested positive for Coronavirus including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Spokesman for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tested negative but after going through treatment and isolation he tested negative.

Former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also tested positive for Coronavirus. He also tested positive for Coronavirus and he isolated himself at his residence.

On June 8, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed diagnosed with coronavirus.

PPP leader Shehla Raza, PTI MPA Nazir Chauhan, PML-N MPA Saif al-Muluk Khokhar, Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PTI Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi, Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani, Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, MMA Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash, ANP central leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and several other parliamentarians tested positive for Coronavirus.