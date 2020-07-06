UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Zafar Mirza Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:16 PM

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

Dr. Zafar Mirza who is Special Assistant to PM on Health confirmed himself that he tested positive for Coronavirus, and isolated himself at his residence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza tested positive for Coronavirus here on Monday.

The Special Assistant quarantined himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Zafar Mirza wrote: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you,”.

Several politicians tested positive for Coronavirus including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Spokesman for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tested negative but after going through treatment and isolation he tested negative.

Former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also tested positive for Coronavirus. He also tested positive for Coronavirus and he isolated himself at his residence.

On June 8, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed diagnosed with coronavirus.

PPP leader Shehla Raza, PTI MPA Nazir Chauhan, PML-N MPA Saif al-Muluk Khokhar, Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PTI Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi, Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani, Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, MMA Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash, ANP central leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and several other parliamentarians tested positive for Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Twitter Shehla Raza Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Rashid June Afridi Muslim All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professiona ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

27 minutes ago

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

39 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

46 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma tells graft probe he's a victim of ..

few seconds

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.