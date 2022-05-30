Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said the youth will have to play their role for development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the message of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, he gave for them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said the youth will have to play their role for development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the message of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, he gave for them.

He was speaking at a function, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions Samanabad Campus at Alhamra Hall for distribution of prizes among position holders and distinguished students here on Monday. He said only students could ensure a bright future of Pakistan. He said Allama Iqbal had presented the idea of Pakistan and he believed that the youth could develop the newly-established country on strong footing.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram told the audience that in development of nations and countries, the role of teachers had always been crucial, who groom the students to take their country forward.

Addressing the function, hockey Olympian Shahbaz Senior advised students to always focus on their studies.

Secretary Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary education Ms. Bushra Bibi also attended the function.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Project Director Samanabad Campus Prof Hafiz Mahmood, Principal Samanabad Prof Naeem Sabiri, Manager Media Communications, sports & Admin Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the ceremony.