UrduPoint.com

Dr Zaidi Urges Youth To Play Their Role According To Iqbal's Message

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Dr Zaidi urges youth to play their role according to Iqbal's message

Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said the youth will have to play their role for development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the message of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, he gave for them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi has said the youth will have to play their role for development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the message of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, he gave for them.

He was speaking at a function, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions Samanabad Campus at Alhamra Hall for distribution of prizes among position holders and distinguished students here on Monday. He said only students could ensure a bright future of Pakistan. He said Allama Iqbal had presented the idea of Pakistan and he believed that the youth could develop the newly-established country on strong footing.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram told the audience that in development of nations and countries, the role of teachers had always been crucial, who groom the students to take their country forward.

Addressing the function, hockey Olympian Shahbaz Senior advised students to always focus on their studies.

Secretary Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary education Ms. Bushra Bibi also attended the function.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Project Director Samanabad Campus Prof Hafiz Mahmood, Principal Samanabad Prof Naeem Sabiri, Manager Media Communications, sports & Admin Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Sports Amjad Ali BISE GCU Media Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

PHA making efforts to turn city green

PHA making efforts to turn city green

24 seconds ago
 EU Faces Technical, Legal Hurdles to Abandoning Ru ..

EU Faces Technical, Legal Hurdles to Abandoning Russian Oil - Expert

26 seconds ago
 Hybrids seeds causes damage to chilies productions ..

Hybrids seeds causes damage to chilies productions: Experts

27 seconds ago
 DC directs to set up pushcarts, counters by June 1 ..

DC directs to set up pushcarts, counters by June 1

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan Bureau of Statistics seeks KP govt cooper ..

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics seeks KP govt cooperation in conducting 7th nation ..

27 minutes ago
 BFA uproots vegetables cultivated through waste wa ..

BFA uproots vegetables cultivated through waste water at 620 acres

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.