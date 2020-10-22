Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah posted as MS Shah Bhittai hospital

Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah, a BS-20 Senior Medical Officer, has been posted as Medical Superintendent Sindh Government Hospital, Shah Bhittai, Latifabad, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah, a BS-20 Senior Medical Officer, has been posted as Medical Superintendent Sindh Government Hospital, Shah Bhittai, Latifabad, Hyderabad. Dr. Shah was under posting order of District Health Officer Tando Muhammad Khan from where he was transferred and posted as MS Bhittai Hospital vice Dr. Muhammad Nadeem.

According to a notification, on transfer from the post of MS Shah Bhittai Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem has been posted as Chief Superintendent Medical Officer (CSMO) at the same hospital vice Dr.

Jameel Ahmed.

Dr. Jameel, presently posted as CSMO Shah Bhittai hospital has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director General, Directorate of Health Service Sindh vice Dr. Lekhraj, the notification said adding that, Dr. Lekhraj would attain the age of superannuation on 11-12-2020 and Dr. Jameel would assume the charge of the post of Deputy Director General, Directorate of Health Sindh after the retirement of Dr. Lekhraj.