DRC to play its role in resolving disputes, says DPO Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Hangu has to show seriousness in resolving public disputes and hopefully good results were coming in this connection.

District Police Officer Hangu Ikramullah Khan stated this during a meeting with members of the DRC Council at the DRC office on Saturday. DRC Chairman Malik Aqil Khan and members Haji Qasim Khan, Alauddin Khan Bangash, Malik Zia-ul-Haq, Haji Aminullah, Hayat Wazir, Taj Mohammad Jafri, Mohammad Qadeem, Malik Azam, Sobidar Khan Akbar, Daulat Khan, Waheed Khan and others attended the meeting.

DRC in Hangu should play a key role in resolving issues between the parties in accordance with the regional constitution, DPO Ikramullah said.

The members of the conciliation committee should prioritize the requirements of merit, equality and justice, he added.

He assured full cooperation to DRC members to take the reconciliation committee seriously in resolving public disputes. DRC Hangu's role in resolving mutual disputes and differences in the district is impartial and should be on merit based by ensuring justice on an equal base. He said, it was the duty of islam to make decisions based on equality for the members of DRC Hangu and resolving the issues and dispute for the betterment of the people.