Drive Launched Against Fake Number Plates, Revolving Blue Lights Vehicles

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Drive launched against fake number plates, revolving blue lights vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has started a move against vehicles and motorcycles bearing fake number plates plying on various roads of the city.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the operation has been started against vehicles bearing fake number plates or revolving blue light, tinted glasses and without number plates vehicles to curb crime rate in the city.

He said the city traffic police has been strictly directed to act against fake number plates and revolving lights vehicles without any fear or undue favor.

"The vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates," he warned, adding that stern action would be taken against those who have installed revolving light on their vehicles impersonating as police officers.

CTO directed traffic wardens work with commitment and dedication to maintain flow of traffic. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

More Stories From Pakistan

