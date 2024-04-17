Drive with motorcycle safety wire: SP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The city traffic Police have launched a campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles to protect against fatal accidents caused by metal wires.

According to ptv news channel, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Shehzad Khan said that the distribution of safety wires among motorcyclists is being carried out free of charge.

Capital City Police Officer Shehzad Khan highlighted that the installation of safety wires on motorcycles will help save valuable human lives from metal wire accidents.

"Three things are necessary to fix the basic traffic: enforcement, education and road enging. If these three things are combined and run properly, traffic will always be better", he added.

He emphasized that the distribution of safety wires aims to protect motorcyclists from fatal accidents caused by metal wires.

Additionally, a special awareness campaign is under way to protect citizens from metal wire hazards, he concluded.