Driving license service center inaugurated in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi has started driving license facility at tehsil level for the first time in Punjab province.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan formally inaugurated the service center and licensing at Taxila.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rai Mazhar Hussain briefed the minister about the facilities being provided to the public by the police at the service center.

The CTO said that out of more than 300 tehsils of Punjab, first driving license had been issued here and people of Taxila and surrounding areas would have access to all the facilities related to driving license at their doorstep.