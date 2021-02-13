UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driving License Service Center Inaugurated In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Driving license service center inaugurated in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi has started driving license facility at tehsil level for the first time in Punjab province.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan formally inaugurated the service center and licensing at Taxila.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rai Mazhar Hussain briefed the minister about the facilities being provided to the public by the police at the service center.

The CTO said that out of more than 300 tehsils of Punjab, first driving license had been issued here and people of Taxila and surrounding areas would have access to all the facilities related to driving license at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Taxila All

Recent Stories

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

27 minutes ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

2 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 hours ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

2 hours ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.