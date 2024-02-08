DROs, ROs Of NA 235, NA 248 Confirm Start Of Polling: EC Spokesman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A Spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that the polling process in NA 235 and NA 248 is underway.
According to a communiqué here, he denied the media reports where it was claimed that the process of polling has not started in the above Constituencies.
He further said that the District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) of NA 235 and NA 248 had confirmed that the process of polling had commenced.
