Drought in Cholistan: relief, rescue operation starts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The South Punjab administration has started rescue and relief operation at Cholistan in order to facilitate local people and cattle in drought hit areas.

In line with special directives of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, the activities have been started at the drought hit areas of Cholistan which was being monitored strictly. The administration has also sought assistance from the desert Rangers to bring more improvement in facilitation for masses.

Cholistan Development Authority have established 11 base camps in the drought hit areas of Cholistan including Liaquatpur, Yazman and Fort Abbas Tehsils including Head Farid, Fort Drawer, Mithra Bangla, Matan wala , Mir Garh, Kalay Paar, Chanan Pir, kithry Bangla, Chak 178/7 R, Chak 147/5 R and Chak 75/DB.

The Secretary livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal Hotiyana has also dispatched 12 mobile veterinary dispensaries to Cholistan to look after the health of cattle.

The livestock department has constituted a three members committee headed by DG Livestock Dr. Mansoor Ahmed to look after the rescue and relief operation in Cholistan.

Director Livestock Bahawalpur Dr. Amir Bukhari and Director Cholistan Dr Sohail Khan were also the members of the committee.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mohammad Khalid has sent a report to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab regarding recent update about relief activities in the drought hit areas. According to the report, all eight water supply lines in Cholistan were functional and situation is now under full control. The report added that shepherds were being brought closer to the communities in villages to avoid any problem of water and fodder for animals.