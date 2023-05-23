Drug dealers-arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested two outlaws recovering weapons, ammunition and drugs from their possession during different actions.

Police spokesman told on Tuesday that the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, was taking all possible steps to arrest anti-social elements to eradicate crimes from society.

As part of such measures, a team of Yarik Police led by SHO Sana Ullah Niazi, during routine patrolling, arrested an armed accused who was travelling to Pezu from Dera Ismail Khan on a motorcycle.

The accused was identified as Syed Nawaz Khan son of Gul Bayaz Khan resident of Lakki Marwat. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol with fitted magazine with 40 cartridges, 30 cartridges of 12 bore, one spare magazine and one bandolier.

Similarly, the Gomal University police station team led by SHO Sardar Azeem Ullah, arrested an accused drug dealer Fazlur Rehman son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Thoya Sial during a blockade and recovered 620 grams of hashish from him during a successful operation conducted against drug dealers.

The police registered separate cases against both the accused.