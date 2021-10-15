Drug peddler arrested; 2105 grams charras, 68 liquor bottles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 2105 grams charras, 68 bottles of liquor, 40 liters liquor and a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held a record holder and proclaimed offender drug peddler namely Amjad alias Gora and recovered 2105 grams charras, 68 bottles of liquor, 40 liters liquor and a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated ASP Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and his team and directed to continue raids to net drug peddlers and bootleggers.