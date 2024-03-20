Drug Peddler Arrested, Hashish Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday arrested a drugs peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the den and recovered 1.
54 kilogram of hashish.
Police arrested the alleged peddler identified as Daulat Khan registered a case against him under section 9-C of Control of narcotics substance act 1997 and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
