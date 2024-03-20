Drug peddler arrested, hashish recovered

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday arrested a drugs peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the den and recovered 1.

54 kilogram of hashish.

Police arrested the alleged peddler identified as Daulat Khan registered a case against him under section 9-C of Control of narcotics substance act 1997 and launched further investigation.

