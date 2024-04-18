Drug Peddler Arrested :Hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Dera police during an operation arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish and ice from his possession in the limits of Saddar police station on Thursday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Saddar police station Malik Sajid with police team conducted the operation against the drug peddlers and arrested the accused Zia ul Rehman son of Sakhi Rehman resident of Gulshan Colony and recovered 1118 grams of hashish and 140 grams of ice from his possession.
The police registered the case against the drug peddler and started further investigation.
