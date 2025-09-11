Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) guarantee peaceful society: Sajida Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), including mutual respect, kindness, and compassion, are the true guarantee of a peaceful society, said PML-N leader Mrs Sajida Farooq Tarar, mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

She expressed these views while presiding over a spiritually uplifting women’s gathering organised at the central public secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-N (NA-127 Township) on Thursday in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Sajida Tarar said the radiant gathering was a means of expressing gratitude and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The event also highlighted Islamic teachings of tolerance and fair treatment of minority communities.

The proceedings were hosted by Hafsa Saqib, who underlined the mercy, compassion, and love of the Last Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH), for humanity.

A large number of women leaders, PML-N workers, and women from the constituency participated in the event. Heartfelt collective prayers were offered for the security of Pakistan and the well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

The gathering concluded with a special prayer for the soul and elevated ranks of the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on her seventh death anniversary.