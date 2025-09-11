Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Aurangzeb Khichi represents Pakistan at United Cultures Forum in Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday represented Pakistan at the United Cultures Forum held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Speaking at the meeting of heads of delegation under the theme “Return to Culture – New Opportunities”, the Minister emphasized the pivotal role of culture in building a peaceful, inclusive, and cohesive world.

He also highlighted the rich tapestry of Pakistan’s culture and civilization, stressing that cultural exchange fosters mutual respect and global harmony.

The minister noted that Pakistan has always promoted dialogue among civilizations and supported initiatives that bridge divides through art, heritage, and cultural cooperation.

The forum brings together 21 ministers of culture from across the world, providing a platform to share experiences and strengthen international collaboration in the field of cultural diplomacy.

