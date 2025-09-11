PPSC Exams Postponed Due To Floods
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission(PPSC) has postponed its exams due to severe floods in the province.
Keeping in mind the difficulties of candidates from south Punjab, it was decided that the exams of Inspector Legal Punjab Police and other departments, which were to be held on Sept 13 and 14, have been postponed.
The decision was taken on the instructions of Chairman PPSC Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, in a meeting chaired by Member Examination Mirza Sohail Aamir, the postponed exams will be held on September 20 and 21 at the PPSC examination center Johar Town, a notification regarding the exams has also been issued by PPSC.
Secretary PPSC Afzal Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting. According to PPSC spokesperson Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi, a special meeting was held. The difficulties of the candidates due to the flood situation were taken into account. Candidates will be informed through SMS, email and website.
Candidates were to appear for 434 posts in the exams, more than 8,000 candidates were to appear in the exams.
