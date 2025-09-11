Open Menu

Cleansing Process Of Drainage Lines Starts

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On special directive of Chief Officer Municipal Committee Gwadar Maktoom Musa, the process of cleaning drainage lines has been started on an emergency basis in view of the night-time rainfall situation in different parts of the city using machinery and water buzzers.

According to the Municipal Committee, our teams are fully active and alert to save citizens from any emergency situation or difficulties due to rainfall.

Wherever there is a possibility of rainwater accumulation in the city, immediate cleaning and drainage work is being done.

This emergency cleaning campaign is being supervised by Inspector Naseer Muhammad, under whose leadership the Municipal Committee teams are fully active to provide convenience to the citizens.

