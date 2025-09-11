Rs. 10bn approved for development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) board approved Rs10 billion in funds for development schemes of various sectors in the 27th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party for the financial year 2025-26.

According to (P&D) sources, the meeting was chaired by Chairman P&D Board Dr. Naeem Rauf.

Among the projects approved in the meeting, Rs30 billion was approved for the mass transit project in Gujranwala. This project will be sent to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval.