Drug-peddler held at airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A team of Anti-Narcotics Force seized contraband from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport, here on Friday.

Official sources said a drug-peddler, identified as Nadeem Amjad, had concealed 1.4-kg ice skillfully in hidden pockets of a bag, which he wanted to smuggle to Bahrain.

The accused was arrested by the team and legal action was initiated against him.