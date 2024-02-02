Drug-peddler Held At Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A team of Anti-Narcotics Force seized contraband from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport, here on Friday.
Official sources said a drug-peddler, identified as Nadeem Amjad, had concealed 1.4-kg ice skillfully in hidden pockets of a bag, which he wanted to smuggle to Bahrain.
The accused was arrested by the team and legal action was initiated against him.
