Drug Peddler Held, Narcotics Recovered
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police arrested a drug peddler and seized a huge quantity of contraband from
a rickshaw here on Tuesday.
According to police, Shabir Hussain was carrying drugs, including 19-kg hashish, 12-kgopium, 1.4kg heroin
and 18 grams ice, by a rickshaw when CIA Gulberg police arrested him.
A case has been registered against the accused and proceedings have been initiated against him.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ban imposed on aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Performance of electricity theft control task force reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Killer of girl arrested12 minutes ago
-
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation22 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply on Eid22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa22 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s advisory forecast rain-thunderstorm, heatwaves for April 202431 minutes ago
-
Dar appointed leader of the House in Senate32 minutes ago
-
Bye-elections on Gilani’s vacated NA seat on May 1932 minutes ago
-
Cheques distributed among 115 people32 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
Excise Minister deliberates on legislation regarding unregistered vehicles32 minutes ago