Drug Peddler Held, Narcotics Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police arrested a drug peddler and seized a huge quantity of contraband from

a rickshaw here on Tuesday.

According to police, Shabir Hussain was carrying drugs, including 19-kg hashish, 12-kgopium, 1.4kg heroin

and 18 grams ice, by a rickshaw when CIA Gulberg police arrested him.

A case has been registered against the accused and proceedings have been initiated against him.

