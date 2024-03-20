Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Wednesday sentenced nine years imprisonment to and a fine to a convict facing drug peddling charges.

According to detail, the convict, Muhammad Taimour was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police during 2023 in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The additional Session Judge Ms. Shazia Zaffar Raja after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, and subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs80 thousand.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Hearing Police Drugs Fine Wah Cantonment Taxila From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

4 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

5 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan