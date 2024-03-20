Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Wednesday sentenced nine years imprisonment to and a fine to a convict facing drug peddling charges.

According to detail, the convict, Muhammad Taimour was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police during 2023 in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The additional Session Judge Ms. Shazia Zaffar Raja after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, and subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs80 thousand.

