Drug trafficker gets life imprisonment on recovery of 30kg hashish

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Tuesday sentenced a drug pusher to life imprisonment of rigorous nature and imposed Rs 100,000 fine in a case regarding recovery of 30.9 kilogram hashish.

Gadai police had arrested the accused, Ajab Khan, in a raid on Sakhi Sarwar road in November 2017 and recovered 30 kilogram and 900 grams of hashish.

Accused used to transport narcotics from Balochistan to DG Khan, according to prosecution.

The MCTC Judge Razaullah Khan ordered that accused would suffer additional one-year imprisonment in case of default.

Deciding another case, the same court ordered to release an accused Salman Khan after finding contradictions in evidence. According to prosecution, accused was arrested on allegations of recovery of eight kilogram of hashish from his possession in March 2018 from Sakhi Sarwar road.