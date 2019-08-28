UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficker Gets Life Imprisonment On Recovery Of 30kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Drug trafficker gets life imprisonment on recovery of 30kg hashish

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) Tuesday sentenced a drug pusher to life imprisonment of rigorous nature and imposed Rs 100,000 fine in a case regarding recovery of 30.9 kilogram hashish.

Gadai police had arrested the accused, Ajab Khan, in a raid on Sakhi Sarwar road in November 2017 and recovered 30 kilogram and 900 grams of hashish.

Accused used to transport narcotics from Balochistan to DG Khan, according to prosecution.

The MCTC Judge Razaullah Khan ordered that accused would suffer additional one-year imprisonment in case of default.

Deciding another case, the same court ordered to release an accused Salman Khan after finding contradictions in evidence. According to prosecution, accused was arrested on allegations of recovery of eight kilogram of hashish from his possession in March 2018 from Sakhi Sarwar road.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Salman Khan Fine Road Same March November Criminals 2017 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

46 minutes ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

1 hour ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

57 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all ..

57 minutes ago

Emirati women play significant role in promoting t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.