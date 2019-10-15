Drunken father guns down 3 sons, one daughter in Shujaabad

Drunken man opened fire on his family leaving 4 children killed and accused has been arrested

Shuja Abad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Drunken man opened fire on his family leaving 4 children killed and accused has been arrested.A man got infuriated and opened fire on his family on being forbidden from taking drugs and killed 4 children naming Imran 27, Rizwan 22, Madni 1, and Fozia 19 in Shujabad.

2 people including his wife and neighbor sustained injuries. Injured have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan. Police have arrested accused and started the investigation.