Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast

Sun 23rd February 2020

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office Sunday forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 27C and 13C respectively during last 24 hours.

The humidity was recorded 89 per cent at 8 am and 34 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:45 and set at 18:11 tomorrow.

