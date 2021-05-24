DS Railways conducts inspection of Cantt. Station

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Monday conducted a day-long meticulous inspection of railways' infrastructure at Cantonment Station Karachi.

The inspection called as "DS Special" was the second highest level inspection under the inspection regime of Pakistan Railways that was preceded only by CEO/FGIR inspection, said a news release.

All the relevant divisional officers accompanied the DS during the intrusive inspection of office record, physical conditions, available human and material resources and last but not least the status of services being provided by Pakistan Railways to its valuable customers.

During the visit of Parcel Section the DS directed for urgent upgradation of facilities at parcel offices as the existing state of these business hubs needed drastic improvement.

He observed few areas in washing line where some necessary repair and maintenance works were required to be carried out.

Hanif Gul immediately directed for conclusion of such works as employees in washing line work round-the-clock. During his discussion with the washing line employees the divisional superintendent highlighted the importance of water as natural resource and stressed the need for its careful utilization.

The DS visited various sections of relief train and examined the available accessories there. He called for maintaining the ready status of all the equipments in the relief train every time so that any untoward incident could be timely mitigated.

The officer also urged the diesel shed staff for maintaining all locomtives in the best conditions as ongoing season of sweltering heat lead to their failure. He directed all the divisional officers for overcoming gaps, if any, in their branches so that safest and comfortable journey be provided to the passengers.