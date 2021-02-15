DS Railways Karachi visits Marshalling Yard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Monday visited the Marshalling Yard Karachi commonly called as MYP in railways' jargon.

He visited the entire infrastructure inside the marshalling yard including various yards and sick line.

He called for further improving the efficiency of installed systems and works carried out there at MYP, said a news release.

"Marshalling Yard is a prime facility in the freight service infrastructure of Pakistan Railways and freight revenue generation cannot be enhanced significantly without upgrading the provisions and facilities as per modern standards at MYP" remarked the DS.

He directed the concerned officers for preparing the requisite proposals pertaining to the remodeling of MYP that must incorporate the mechanized coal and container loading facilities.

Divisional Superintendent was accompanied by Deputy DS (Operations) PR Karachi Shahid Hussain Samo, Deputy COPS (Goods) PR Headquarter Lahore Hamdan Nazir, Divisional Engineer Kamran Ahmad Ghori, Divisional Transportation Officer (Ports) Ghulam Farid Asad and Divisional Signal Engineer Tariq Aziz Hakro.