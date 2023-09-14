D&SJ Ghulam Rasool Samon visits Police Facilitation Centre Hyderabad

The District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Hyderabad Ghulam Rasool Samon along with SP Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon on Thursday visited different departments of the Police Facilitation Centre

According to a Police official, the Incharge Police facilitation center along with his staff warmly welcomed the honourable guests and briefed them in detail.

D&SJ Ghulam Rasool while expressing his views said that Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh was setting up a good example of public service and ensuring different facilities in a pleasant atmosphere.

SP Shah Nawaz Memon presented traditional Sindhi topi, Ajrak, and a Shield to honorable guests while Distinguished guests also took part in a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the PFC courtyard.