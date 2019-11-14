DSP killed, three policemen injured in shooting incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :DSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Ghani Khan was killed and three other policemen injured when unknown gunmen opened firing at their official vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place in Chamkani area of the city.

Police have shifted injured and dead body to hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started search operation.